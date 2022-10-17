ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be 'selected' after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases

By Exclusive by Rachael Pells
 2 days ago
Boudica
2d ago

When I was pregnant the doctor told me that I needed to take a test that showed if my unborn baby had down syndrome. My husband and I talked about it and decided I was not was not going to take it.B/c if it comes out positive you are going to be thinking about it and you're health might be at risk,my husband said we are keeping the baby no matter what,so let's trust in God that our baby is healthy and be happy.My daughter just turned 2 and thank God she's healthy..I have heard so many stories about doctors telling people they're baby had down syndrome and when the baby is born the baby is healthy.No one knows for sure because at the end of the day Only God decides.

Crystal Cole
2d ago

so if your baby not perfect you get rid of it you take a chance everytime you have a baby that something could be rong and you take a chance that doctor's are not always right the told my friend her baby had down syndrome they where rong

PHD-w- LynAli
2d ago

not even reading it because it sounds too stupid and selfish... babies aren't computers you should be trying to download software to get your perfect idea of a human. God already did that. 🙏🏾

