explorebigsky.com
Billings Clinic opens Bozeman location over the weekend
West Yellowstone clinic slated to open January 2023. BOZEMAN—The Billings Clinic formally opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a ribbon cutting, replete with a helicopter, cheerleaders and mascots from both Bozeman high schools and Montana State University. “When Billings Clinic started planning for building...
explorebigsky.com
All part of the plan: The Bobcat QB controversy that isn’t
BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer quarterback? Sean Chambers? Like, the three-year starting quarterback who led a fourth quarter...
explorebigsky.com
‘Making Big Sky safer’: Big Sky Fire Department expands early fire detection partnership
New cameras on Pioneer Mountain improve triangulation, cover blind spots around Lone Mountain. Building on their only service in the state of Montana, Pano AI is launching its second high-tech camera station in Big Sky to provide constant wildfire monitoring over the surroundings of Lone Peak and now Pioneer Mountain. Big Sky officials are considering adding a third station on Cinnamon Ridge in 2023, which would add a unique vantage point from farther southeast.
explorebigsky.com
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit
With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
explorebigsky.com
Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
