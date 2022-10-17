New cameras on Pioneer Mountain improve triangulation, cover blind spots around Lone Mountain. Building on their only service in the state of Montana, Pano AI is launching its second high-tech camera station in Big Sky to provide constant wildfire monitoring over the surroundings of Lone Peak and now Pioneer Mountain. Big Sky officials are considering adding a third station on Cinnamon Ridge in 2023, which would add a unique vantage point from farther southeast.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO