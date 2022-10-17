Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
mailplus.co.uk
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
mailplus.co.uk
Bang goes the universe! Is this biggest blast ever?
IT’S the biggest explosion witnessed by mankind. Billions of light years away a huge star many times the size of the Sun collapsed, unleashing a vast amount of energy across space. The burst of gamma-rays - the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation - was detected by telescopes orbiting...
Healthline
Paget’s Disease: What Causes This Chronic Bone Disorder?
Paget’s disease of the bone is a rare condition that causes weak, misshapen bones. It’s chronic, meaning it’s a long-term disorder. However, when treated early, bone deformities and pain can be reduced or prevented. In this article, we’ll explore the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Paget’s disease...
Can PRFM Injections Prevent & Treat Hair Loss? We Asked Dermatologists
When it comes to hair restoration for loss and thinning, surgery is not accessible or affordable for many people. Many social media users have been documenting their journeys with platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections into the scalp to promote more hair growth, so we asked dermatologists if this treatment is worth the hype, and how it can work. Read on for quick tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
mailplus.co.uk
‘Maternity staff blamed mothers for deaths of their babies’
THE families of two babies who died at a hospital trust under investigation for up to 200 incidents involving mothers and infants say staff blamed them. Helen Gittos and Kelli Rudolph lost daughters while in the care of East Kent Hospitals. Today, the findings of an investigation into an alleged...
mailplus.co.uk
BRRRR! Meet the dad saving money by refusing to turn on the heating...
MY TEN-YEAR-OLD son is not happy as he comes down to breakfast. ‘I’m cold,’ he complains. ‘Can we turn the heating on?’. ‘No!’ I splutter into my muesli in barely controlled fury. ‘You can jolly well put a dressing gown on for a start.
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
A Cancer Vaccine For High-Risk Melanoma Patients May Be Right Around The Corner
There is promising news for people who have a high risk of developing melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the companies Moderna and Merck will work together to create and market a cancer vaccine that is customized for each patient to treat those with stage-two melanoma (via CNBC). In a phase two trial, the vaccine from Moderna, which is based on their messenger RNA technology, is being examined in conjunction with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma. The businesses anticipate disclosing information in this year's fourth quarter.
News-Medical.net
Does skin inflammation exacerbate COVID-19?
In a recent study published in the Internal Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers discussed inflammation during infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Globally, more than 622 million coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases have been recorded, with more than 6.5 million deaths. Moreover, many survivors have reported persistent...
News-Medical.net
Immune-suppressing drug reverses symptoms of delirium in mice
Investigators from the departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Medicine, and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai have shown that an immune-suppressing drug similar to one used to treat severe COVID-19 reversed symptoms of delirium in mice whose lungs were injured during mechanical breathing assistance. Their study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Critical Care, could pave the way for clinical testing of immune-inhibiting therapy for ventilation-induced delirium in patients.
mailplus.co.uk
Eco morons’ milk protest just made me buy an extra pint!
ON SUNDAY night I watched the final episode of David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II. It was terrifying. In his quiet, authoritative manner he took us through the melting ice in the Arctic, Antarctic and on the peaks of the planet’s highest mountains. We watched courageous scientists measuring the...
Over-The-Counter Remedies To Help With Period Cramps
These heating pads, TENS devices, pain medications, oral supplements and more all come recommended by doctors.
Graves' Disease Explained: Causes Symptoms, And Treatment
Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism. Read on for everything you need to know about Graves' disease and how to treat it.
mailplus.co.uk
Why your dog may secretly judge you (but only if they’re female)
THEY are man’s best friend - but that does not stop them judging us. And female dogs are more likely to act negatively when we make mistakes than males, a new study suggests. Researchers set up an experiment where dogs were shown a ‘competent’ person who was able to...
Comments / 0