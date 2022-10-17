There is promising news for people who have a high risk of developing melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the companies Moderna and Merck will work together to create and market a cancer vaccine that is customized for each patient to treat those with stage-two melanoma (via CNBC). In a phase two trial, the vaccine from Moderna, which is based on their messenger RNA technology, is being examined in conjunction with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma. The businesses anticipate disclosing information in this year's fourth quarter.

5 DAYS AGO