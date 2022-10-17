ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities

(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City manager discusses updates on Waco STEAM Center

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STEAM Center at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will allow students to expand their education in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. “S.T.E.A.M or S.T.E.A.M activities through informal out-of-school time is beneficial to growing a population who has the ability to earn 26% more than non S.T.E.M or S.T.E.A.M workers,” says city manager Deidra Emerson.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT

BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Loop 363 construction to cause brief closure

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A brief full freeway closure on Loop 363, from Case Road to Lorraine Avenue, will be taking place this Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation says this Bell County closure will take place in both directions. This temporary impact to traffic will let crews conduct preventative maintenance on the bridge within the project limits. The closure will happen during non-peak hours, and will be finished within 30 minutes.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy