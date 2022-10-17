Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
fox44news.com
Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
fox44news.com
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
fox44news.com
Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities
(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
fox44news.com
City manager discusses updates on Waco STEAM Center
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STEAM Center at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will allow students to expand their education in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. “S.T.E.A.M or S.T.E.A.M activities through informal out-of-school time is beneficial to growing a population who has the ability to earn 26% more than non S.T.E.M or S.T.E.A.M workers,” says city manager Deidra Emerson.
Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT
BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
fox44news.com
Loop 363 construction to cause brief closure
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A brief full freeway closure on Loop 363, from Case Road to Lorraine Avenue, will be taking place this Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation says this Bell County closure will take place in both directions. This temporary impact to traffic will let crews conduct preventative maintenance on the bridge within the project limits. The closure will happen during non-peak hours, and will be finished within 30 minutes.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
