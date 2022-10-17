ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Women's Soccer to Close Home Slate

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Paul Lorenz Field will be the setting for the final times of the 2022 slate for the Oregon State women's soccer team as they wind down the home schedule. On Thursday and Sunday, the Beavers will play host to California and Stanford for Pac-12 clashes. Three Beavers – Reese Moffatt, Abby Schwartz and Emma Deane – will be honored before the Sunday match as they will play for the final time in Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
SWEET HOME, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats

As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
NEWBERG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Election 2022: Linn County Sheriff Candidates

Education: A.A. in administration of criminal justice, San Jose Community College. Professional Background/Work Experience: Department of Corrections corrections officer (1996-97); Linn County Sheriff’s Office (1997-present, with a break of 2½ months 21 years ago to work at Salem Police Department). “Missing the family atmosphere and the way LCSO does law enforcement, I immediately returned to LCSO where I have worked as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, patrol captain, undersheriff and sheriff.” Also served as instructor, field training officer, field training coordinator and public information officer.
LINN COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles

Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy