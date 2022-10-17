Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
Women's Soccer to Close Home Slate
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Paul Lorenz Field will be the setting for the final times of the 2022 slate for the Oregon State women's soccer team as they wind down the home schedule. On Thursday and Sunday, the Beavers will play host to California and Stanford for Pac-12 clashes. Three Beavers – Reese Moffatt, Abby Schwartz and Emma Deane – will be honored before the Sunday match as they will play for the final time in Corvallis.
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
ESPN’s College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Week 8 show
College GameDay has announced the Week 8 celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Eugene, Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks star basketball player was announced Thursday. Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the first...
Silverton (Oregon) star Jackson Pfeifer cherishing every moment of senior year after two years of injury: ‘Nothing for granted’
By Dan Brood Every game. Every practice. Every play. Every single moment. Jackson Pfeifer isn’t about to take any of it for granted. In fact, he’s extremely motivated, and extremely determined, to make the very most of every single second of his senior football season. That makes sense. After ...
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Oregon
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Oregon. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a popular discount retailer known for selling home decor, decorations, furniture, and more, recently opened a new store in McMinnville, Oregon.
Election 2022: Linn County Sheriff Candidates
Education: A.A. in administration of criminal justice, San Jose Community College. Professional Background/Work Experience: Department of Corrections corrections officer (1996-97); Linn County Sheriff’s Office (1997-present, with a break of 2½ months 21 years ago to work at Salem Police Department). “Missing the family atmosphere and the way LCSO does law enforcement, I immediately returned to LCSO where I have worked as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, patrol captain, undersheriff and sheriff.” Also served as instructor, field training officer, field training coordinator and public information officer.
I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles
Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
