Toledo, OH




So sad 😞 I hope the family is aware that there are survivors of violence programs/funds available to them to help them through this tough time. 🙏🏽

WTOL 11

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
13abc.com

Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
nbc24.com

Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
The Ann Arbor News

Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
sent-trib.com

K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect

LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
13abc.com

Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
13abc.com

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot at while walking home, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH

