2d ago
So sad 😞 I hope the family is aware that there are survivors of violence programs/funds available to them to help them through this tough time. 🙏🏽
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully
Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours.
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
13abc.com
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
sent-trib.com
K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect
LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’ loved ones are hurting because someone...
13abc.com
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
13abc.com
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said. Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
13abc.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
