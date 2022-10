Local markets is a HousingWire magazine feature spotlighting housing trends across the country. Phoenix has arguably been one of the hottest housing markets in the country over the past two years, but as mortgage rates have climbed, demand has cooled and inventory has risen dramatically. At some points during the summer, the active listing count for the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area topped 10,000, according to data from St. Louis Fed.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO