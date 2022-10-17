Read full article on original website
Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com
How Chemotherapy and Diabetes Affect Each Other
Getting a diagnosis of cancer on top of having a chronic condition such as diabetes can feel like a blow. Chemotherapy is a treatment used for many types of cancer, and it can kill cancer cells that have spread, or metastasized, to various parts of the body. Learn more about the effects of chemotherapy on diabetes and steps that you can take to manage diabetes during chemotherapy.
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
mailplus.co.uk
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
Healthline
How to Increase Your Red Blood Cell Count
Are you feeling weak or fatigued? You may be experiencing symptoms of anemia. Anemia occurs when your red blood cell (RBC) count is low. If your RBC count is low, your body has to work harder to deliver oxygen throughout your body. RBCs are the most common cells in human...
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
scitechdaily.com
A Potential Game Changer for Type 2 Diabetics – New Therapeutic Target Identified
The discovery could benefit millions of people worldwide. A new discovery could be a game-changer for patients with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells), the cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The finding could also help millions of individuals throughout the globe by preventing insulin resistance. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Medical News Today
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
Wireless brain implant could save more than 100,000 Americans who die each year from aggressive tumors by zapping them with heat for two weeks
A new brain implant designed to kill brain tumors uses infrared light to activate nanoparticles in the device that generates heat and zaps the deadly mass - and it can be done with 15 minute treatments for just 15 days straight. The innovation, developed by researchers at Stanford Medicine, is...
Healthline
Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs
Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
Medical News Today
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
MedicalXpress
Corrupt endothelial cells found to protect blood cancer cells from chemotherapy
Endothelial cells—the cells that line blood vessels—grown alongside leukemia cells become corrupted and rescue the cancer cells from many chemotherapy drugs, a study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators found. A growing body of evidence suggests that genetic mutations are not enough to cause cancer; tumor cells also need...
archyworldys.com
Consequences of thrombosis can lead to death; know the symptoms and learn how to prevent | Clinic Dr. Gustavo Marcatto
Thrombosis is an adverse health condition that requires attention — it’s no wonder that October 13 is known as World Thrombosis Day, a date that aims to raise awareness about the disease. According to the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SBACV), it is the “formation of...
physiciansweekly.com
Non-melanoma Skin Cancers in Patients Treated with Mohs Micrographic Surgery
The skin color groups have a reduced incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers; however, there have been reports of higher morbidity and death. There was little published information on non-melanoma skin malignancies in Native Americans. For a study, researchers sought to assess the features of non-melanoma skin malignancies (basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma) in Native American patients who underwent Mohs micrographic surgery from January 2015 to August 2020 at a single academic facility.
Comments / 0