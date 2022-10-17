Read full article on original website
Virginia Griffin Revoir
2d ago
they were murdered after my aunt and uncle were murdered for their RV. it was starting to become a trend. For a long time I wouldnt go camping. was too scared
Reply(1)
2
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona couple's murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a cold case double homicide from nearly two decades ago. It's been 18 years since Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for a camping trip and never returned. Their bodies were found shot and lying in the bed of their 2000 white Ford F-150 in a parking lot off Bumble Bee Road just off I-17.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
AZFamily
Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale police officers holding fundraiser to help get girl to Disneyland before she loses her sight
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale are working to give a precious gift to a local girl. That gift is a trip to Disneyland, before the girl, known as Ana, forever loses her sight. The story with Ana began a few years ago, when she was rescued by knights dressed...
Juvenile accused of fatally shooting child at Arizona cemetery
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A girl has been taken into custody for allegedly firing weapons in a Camp Verde cemetery and fatally shooting another juvenile. On the night of Oct. 12, a juvenile allegedly took two rifles and ammunition from their family's home without permission, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
police1.com
Ariz. 'guerilla journalist' jailed for police filming, accessing restricted areas
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described "guerilla journalist" Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa's City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge two weeks ago...
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Arrests made in connection to wallet stolen from Valley disabled man
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. A disabled man's wallet was stolen last month while he worked at a Scottsdale grocery store. Today, police announced two women have been arrested in connection to the crime. Scottsdale police announced 18-year-olds Paradise Adams and...
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
knau.org
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office continues to search for answers in 2003 cold-case double murder
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information on a nearly 20-year-old cold case double murder. In 2003 Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale in a borrowed pickup truck for an overnight camping trip and were set to return the next day. When they didn't return friends and family began a search.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
