ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NC Central, SC State prepping for MEAC ‘championship-caliber’ game

By Tom Foreman Jr.
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0YeF_0iclTu5700

SC State coach Buddy Pough wasn’t expecting to see NC Central coach Trei Oliver on the sidelines this weekend.

The two men encountered each other at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference media day this summer, and Pough had a question for Oliver.

“‘Trei, how long you been in Central now?'” Oliver recalls. “And I said well this is my fourth year, coach.”

“And he was like, ‘Man, I lost a lot of money off of you … I bet somebody there’s no way you’d make it over two years,'” Oliver says. “But, that’s Buddy, man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Abk1Q_0iclTu5700
NC Central Coach Trei Oliver

Pough, who’s in his 19th season at SC State, was alluding to the fact that N.C. Central seems to be a launching pad for its head coach to advance to other jobs, including people like Rod Broadway, who left Durham after four seasons and went to Greensboro and led North Carolina A&T to two national HBCU championships. Broadway also won titles at Grambling as well in between stints at North Carolina’s two largest HBCUs.

He also pointed to Jerry Mack, a former NCCU head coach who also stayed for four seasons and is currently the running backs coach at Tennessee, which knocked off Alabama last weekend.

“I hang around here and kind of coach a little while. These guys coach for a year or two, and then the next thing you know, they’re all making the big bucks,” Pough says. “So I was picking at him because he was hanging around. He’s going to try to hang around like me. I don’t think that’s so usual these days.”

The good-natured jab was just a sign of admiration the two men have for each other and their respective programs.

“The success he’s had and he does things the right way. You know, he’s out there in the community. He’s all about his university, and you know, that’s how I’ve tried to pattern myself,” Oliver says. ” … But I hope one day when I’m done and I’m hanging my shoes up, hanging my whistle up, I can be looked at and revered like Buddy Pough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SCcM_0iclTu5700
SC State coach Buddy Pough

And Pough jokingly wishes someone had snapped up Oliver by now because he’s expecting a tough game in Orangeburg.

“I want him to be gone by now because, you know, he’s really got it going right now,” Pough says. “He bounced around and got it going and he’s actually done a fantastic job.”

Oliver’s work this season has led the Eagles to a 5-1 record and the top spot in the MEAC along with Delaware State. NC Central opened its conference schedule with a 59-20 beatdown of Morgan State in Durham.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 and will be playing in their conference opener with an eye on going back to the Celebration Bowl in December. SC State celebrated homecoming by beating Virginia-Lynchburg, 36-0.

“That’s a top-notch football team, and I need to spank ol’ Trei Oliver,” Pough says. “He’s up there trying to put a team together, trying to whup us. I don’t know if I can handle that deal or not.

It’ll be a fun game. I’m really impressed with Central. I think they those guys are really good. So we got our work cut out for us, I guarantee,” he says.

Oliver sees Saturday’s game in much the same way, but in a more tactical sense.

“It’s gonna be a championship caliber game and we’re looking forward to it,” he says, “but we’ve got to bring our “A” game.”

The post NC Central, SC State prepping for MEAC ‘championship-caliber’ game appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU

The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley enjoys heavy workload

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley thrives on the action. The NC State commit wants a heavy workload. He took on the challenge of facing Raleigh Millbrook senior wide receiver Nathan Leacock, who is committed to Tennessee, on Oct. 7. His play against Leacock while also playing some wide receiver and being a return man helped Rolesville High roll to a big 35-6 victory.
ROLESVILLE, NC
247Sports

NC State WBB opens as Top 10 team in Preseason AP Poll

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the third straight season, NC State will open as a Top-10 program in the Associate Press poll. The Wolfpack opens at No. 10 in the country -- a seven-spot drop from the final AP Poll at the end of last season -- despite losing four starters from last year's squad.
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Football: Whiteville Central 22, Bladenboro 6

BLADENBORO – Whiteville Central defeated Bladenboro 22-6 Tuesday night in Waccamaw Middle School Conference football action. Central scored on its first possession of the game and added the conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs battled back with a touchdown drive of their own. Quarterback Ashton Davis tossed a 3-yard pass to Devan Stanley for the Bulldog touchdown.
WHITEVILLE, NC
HBCU Gameday

Travis Hunter: “I’m Him”

Travis Hunter continues to rack up NIL deals as he prepares to take the field for Jackson State. The post Travis Hunter: “I’m Him” appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy