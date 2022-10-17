ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
