Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Calls for the NFL to reform its roughing the passer rules continue to get louder. Even former quarterbacks are now taking the side of defenders. After a pair of questionable roughing the passer flags during the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Robert ...
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
‘I am disappointed’: Here’s what Broncos Nathaniel Hackett said after OT loss
Criticism is pouring in from Broncos Country after another loss. The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Why Josh Allen is already a part of something most fans will never forget
No matter which player you have at the top, there is no question that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the NFL’s best two quarterbacks currently going. Allen’s Buffalo Bills enacted their revenge in the form of a 24-20 win on the road against Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 6 showdown.
