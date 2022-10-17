Read full article on original website
'They're born without shoes': School report card highlights funding disparities across JCPS, teachers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the release of the Kentucky Department of Education's latest school report card, teachers in the state's biggest school district say their dip in average test scores doesn't tell the whole story. Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators tell WHAS11 the scores reflect socioeconomic disparities...
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
WLKY.com
Kentucky school testing results show impact of pandemic on JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Statewide testing results for Kentucky schools were released in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and as expected, the pandemic has taken a toll on Jefferson County Public School students. In May, students took the Kentucky Summative Assessment, previously known as "K-Prep." State education leaders say...
WLKY.com
JCPS looking for thieves that broke into Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools police are looking for two people that broke into a Louisville high school and stole equipment. JCPS said that around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, at least two people broke into Central High School and stole construction tools, light fixtures and copper cables.
WLKY.com
UofL opens new resource center to connect students with outside learning opportunities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is trying to connect students with as many opportunities to learn as possible. The university has opened an Engaged Learning Center in the heart of campus, to connect students to potential out-of-the-classroom learning opportunities. The center will be the hub for students...
WLKY.com
'This is the time': People from across Louisville take a pledge to help end gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People from all ages gathered Wednesday night for a peace vigil at Petersburg Park in Newburg and to take a pledge to do their part to help end the city's record gun violence. The vigil was hosted by Voices of Black Mothers United. Alesia Floyd serves...
wdrb.com
Months into the school year, Louisville-area districts fighting uphill battle against bus driver shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus driver shortages continue to plague Louisville-area school districts, some of which report near-daily route cancellations. Transportation officials at Bullitt County Public Schools said the district is short a dozen drivers. Some drivers are doing double routes each morning and afternoon to cover the unclaimed positions.
WLKY.com
Watch Light the Night, which raises money to fight blood cancer, on WLKY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY is once again helping the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society "Light the Night." The annual Light the Night walk raises money to fight blood cancers. It happens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park. It is the first in-person Light the Night since 2019. WLKY...
WLKY.com
Trinity student wins national entrepreneur award from US Chamber of Commerce
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Trinity High School sophomore Keith Griffith III earned a prestigious new title this week. At an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., Griffith was named the 2022 National Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Griffith’s proud mom told WLKY he is...
WLKY.com
Inaugural Mulligan's 5K run/walk helps raise money to help local animals find forever home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular event has returned to Louisville. This week marks the 39th annualEquip Exposition at the expo center, one of the largest trade shows in the country. However, this year's event is more than just about the trade industry, it's also aimed at helping dogs find...
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
hazard-herald.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
townepost.com
Help for the Holidays
Santa’s Little Helpers to Host Christmas Charity Pajama Party and Holiday Market. Christmas pajamas have become synonymous with the holiday season. Michelle Williams, executive director and founder of Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc., wants to make sure more children are getting in on the fun. Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc....
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
WLKY.com
A TARC strike could be on the horizon: Why and what to expect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC workers could go on strike as soon as Friday with a union strike authorization vote set for Thursday. The vote comes amid failed contract negotiations with the transport administration that have lasted months. TARC executive director Carrie Butler said the last proposal by the union...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
