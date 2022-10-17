ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky school testing results show impact of pandemic on JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Statewide testing results for Kentucky schools were released in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and as expected, the pandemic has taken a toll on Jefferson County Public School students. In May, students took the Kentucky Summative Assessment, previously known as "K-Prep." State education leaders say...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS looking for thieves that broke into Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools police are looking for two people that broke into a Louisville high school and stole equipment. JCPS said that around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, at least two people broke into Central High School and stole construction tools, light fixtures and copper cables.
LOUISVILLE, KY
townepost.com

Help for the Holidays

Santa’s Little Helpers to Host Christmas Charity Pajama Party and Holiday Market. Christmas pajamas have become synonymous with the holiday season. Michelle Williams, executive director and founder of Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc., wants to make sure more children are getting in on the fun. Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

A TARC strike could be on the horizon: Why and what to expect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC workers could go on strike as soon as Friday with a union strike authorization vote set for Thursday. The vote comes amid failed contract negotiations with the transport administration that have lasted months. TARC executive director Carrie Butler said the last proposal by the union...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm

One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
NEW ALBANY, IN

