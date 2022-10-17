ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

CBS DFW

2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

4 Southlake officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Southlake on Oct. 17. It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue near Chuy's restaurant. Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. Officers identified the man as a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police allege he pointed a gun at them. Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. He later died at the hospital.Yet the investigation hasn't revealed whether the man fired a weapon, although police said his gun was recovered at the scene. The man's name wasn't released. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
