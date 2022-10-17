Read full article on original website
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
fox4news.com
Southlake police officers fatally shoot person of interest wanted for North Richland Hills murder
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A murder suspect wanted by North Richland Hills police was shot and killed by police officers in Southlake. North Richland Hills police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Harwood near Grapevine Highway on Monday. Witnesses gave...
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
Fort Worth murder victim identified, suspect captured
A Fort Worth murder victim has now been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Monday, Luis Laureano-Perez was shot multiple times at El Corral Bar in east Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
Texas police officer struck, killed by passing vehicle while helping with DWI probe
CARROLLTON, Texas — A passing vehicle struck and killed a Texas police officer who was helping a colleague investigate a DWI incident, authorities said. According to KXAS and KTVT, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. “We lost a beloved...
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
4 Southlake officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Southlake on Oct. 17. It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue near Chuy's restaurant. Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. Officers identified the man as a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police allege he pointed a gun at them. Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. He later died at the hospital.Yet the investigation hasn't revealed whether the man fired a weapon, although police said his gun was recovered at the scene. The man's name wasn't released. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
WFAA
North Texas officers killed: Steve Nothem II & Jacob Arellano
The death of Carrollton Ofc. Nothem happened the night before the one-week mark of Dallas Ofc. Arrellano's death.
fox4news.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
