Hurricane, WV

WSAZ

Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington city officials in planning phase of broadband project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials are in the planning phase of the new “Smart City” project. City council approved a governing board to oversee the work. Founded as an industrial city, there is a lot about Huntington city officials are hoping to upgrade. “We want to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated update

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have an update to our WSAZ Investigation Flooded and Frustrated. Last week, we told you about neighbors in the Kanawha County community of Rand who tell us for the last 50 to 60 years, every time it rains their properties become flooded. After multiple...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Ribbon cut on American Job Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in downtown Charleston officially opened the American Job Center of Kanawha County. “American Job Centers are comprehensive employment and training centers that bring together lots of resources under one roof that play a critical role in helping people find jobs, get training, schooling, assistance they need to be successful in jobs,” Kanawha Workforce Development Board Executive Director Julie Norman said Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Huntington, WV

The second-largest city in West Virginia, Huntington lies along the Ohio River, right by the borders of both Ohio and Kentucky. An important center of culture and commerce for the Tri-State Area, the ‘Weenie Capital of the East’ has a surprising number of fun attractions and things to see.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide. Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week

(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire damages home, claims two pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

