WSAZ
Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
WSAZ
Huntington city officials in planning phase of broadband project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials are in the planning phase of the new “Smart City” project. City council approved a governing board to oversee the work. Founded as an industrial city, there is a lot about Huntington city officials are hoping to upgrade. “We want to...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated update
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have an update to our WSAZ Investigation Flooded and Frustrated. Last week, we told you about neighbors in the Kanawha County community of Rand who tell us for the last 50 to 60 years, every time it rains their properties become flooded. After multiple...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
wchsnetwork.com
Ribbon cut on American Job Center in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in downtown Charleston officially opened the American Job Center of Kanawha County. “American Job Centers are comprehensive employment and training centers that bring together lots of resources under one roof that play a critical role in helping people find jobs, get training, schooling, assistance they need to be successful in jobs,” Kanawha Workforce Development Board Executive Director Julie Norman said Tuesday.
WSAZ
Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
WSAZ
Community Job and Resource Fair in Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health are teaming up this weekend. Amy Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Community Job and Resource fair.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Huntington, WV
The second-largest city in West Virginia, Huntington lies along the Ohio River, right by the borders of both Ohio and Kentucky. An important center of culture and commerce for the Tri-State Area, the ‘Weenie Capital of the East’ has a surprising number of fun attractions and things to see.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
WSAZ
Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide. Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County commissioners express concerns about county's rising jail bill
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners have expressed concerns about the county’s soaring jail bill, with September’s up more than $77,000 from the same period last year. The commissioners said in a news release that the September bill total more than $350,000 – an increase...
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
WSAZ
Heated debate erupts over Milton’s water at special City Council meeting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In early October, West Virginia American Water made an informal offer to the city of Milton to purchase the water supply for $10 million. On Monday, a special City Council meeting was held to discuss how they would respond to the offer. The meeting had...
WSAZ
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
