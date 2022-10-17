ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
96.1 The Breeze

Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State

The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
96.9 WOUR

High Hopes For New York State Cannabis Expo & Career Fair This Year

New Yorkers have high expectations surrounding this one-of-a-kind conference and career fair coming to Upstate New York. Come take part this year in the 2022 New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair. It's two days where all the greatest minds of the cannabis industry in-and-out of the state come together to share ideas, products, and important information.
waer.org

Hochul announces $150 million in workforce development grants

Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled new workforce development grant programs totaling $150 million. About $115 million of the fund is dedicated to the Pay for Performance Grant Program, and the remaining $35 million will support the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. The Pay for Performance Grant Program aids workforce development...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
96.9 WOUR

Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
TaxBuzz

New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Residents Can Now Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness

New Yorkers can now apply for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced that certain student loan borrowers could have some of their outstanding loans forgiven. While Republicans are trying to fight the forgiveness program and make borrowers fully responsible for their debt, the application has been made available. The application portal opened on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
96.1 The Breeze

Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy