New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
High Hopes For New York State Cannabis Expo & Career Fair This Year
New Yorkers have high expectations surrounding this one-of-a-kind conference and career fair coming to Upstate New York. Come take part this year in the 2022 New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair. It's two days where all the greatest minds of the cannabis industry in-and-out of the state come together to share ideas, products, and important information.
waer.org
Hochul announces $150 million in workforce development grants
Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled new workforce development grant programs totaling $150 million. About $115 million of the fund is dedicated to the Pay for Performance Grant Program, and the remaining $35 million will support the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. The Pay for Performance Grant Program aids workforce development...
localsyr.com
New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
New York State Residents Can Now Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness
New Yorkers can now apply for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced that certain student loan borrowers could have some of their outstanding loans forgiven. While Republicans are trying to fight the forgiveness program and make borrowers fully responsible for their debt, the application has been made available. The application portal opened on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Fake Id Crackdown At New York State Summer Concert Venues
Okay, call me old. When I turned 18 back in the stone age, the legal age to drink was 18. That changed for New York State in December of 1982 when the minimum age was 19, and then 21 in December of 1985. So, attempting to fake my age at...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
It Will Soon Cost More To Mail Something In New York
The price of everything is on the rise and now it looks like the next time you head to the mailbox it will cost you a little bit more. On Monday, the United States Postal Service announced that they were going to raise the price of Forever stamps along with other postage rates.
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Great Tech Companies to Work for in the New York Area
Never has there been a better time when working in technology was beneficial. With advances in AI, cloud, and other technologies, jobs are opening substantially. Working in the New York area, I have found some of the best tech companies with job security.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money
The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
