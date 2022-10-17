Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago
Here's what will happen. A crimminal underground network will move them out of state. Those caught under this new law will be let go under Dumocrat insane no law enforcement. So the thefts will continue and you my friends will continue to suffer. Not her or her Dumocrat minions. Wake up NY. You know who is responsible for this insanity. If your happy with the current state of affairs in NY vote Dumocrat. If your upset with crime and corruption vote them out at all government levels.
3
Bernice Forbes
2d ago
Eric u always cracking down on something and never get the job done u r a failure and a joke u just want to be in the limelight take care of my city
2
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
queensjewishlink.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Actions To Crack Down On Catalytic Converter And Auto Theft
On October 17, in Farmingdale, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.” The Governor also signed legislation to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. Additionally, she urged local governments to access $20 million in funding for license plate readers, surveillance cameras, and other anti-theft technology.
Man wanted for breaking into Staten Island Family Dollar, stealing $32K from safe
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Staten Island Family Dollar store and stole more than $30,000 from a safe last month.
Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cooperate with local law enforcement. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession...
New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
fox5ny.com
New law in New York aims to reduce thefts of catalytic converters
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Surveillance video shows a group of men stealing the catalytic converter right out from under Eric Tenner's car parked in the driveway of his Huntington Station home. "I have security lights on like everyone says and cameras," he said. According to officials, in New York City alone,...
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
Man, 36, arrested in bizarre Staten Island burglary had clean record, lawyer says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A homeless man charged in a random, Tottenville break-in has one month to undergo a mental exam before the bizarre case presses forward in Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Campbell, 36, faces charges that include burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief in...
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 52,550 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 39,985 violations.
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man, 18, accused of stabbing in vicinity of Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man stands accused in a stabbing where a 19-year-old victim sought help for his injuries inside the St. George Ferry Terminal earlier this week. Prince Khamani of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace was arrested about a half hour after the violent assault...
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
Bragg indicts developers accused of fraud in affordable housing program
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. Developers are accused of flouting laws under the controversial 421-a tax break. [ more › ]
NBC New York
2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street
Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and...
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx
BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx. The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.
VIDEO: Man slashes Bronx smoke shop worker in face, remains at large
A man slashed a Bronx smoke shop worker across the face over the weekend, police said Wednesday as they released video of the attack.
Washington Square News
Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station
At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
NYPD: Man, woman charged after dogs escape Staten Island home, bite 3 people
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man and woman stand accused of cruelty to animals after multiple dogs escaped from a house and bit at least three people in a frightening episode on Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton. The dog were left unattended in the house prior to their escape,...
