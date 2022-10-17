ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

Here's what will happen. A crimminal underground network will move them out of state. Those caught under this new law will be let go under Dumocrat insane no law enforcement. So the thefts will continue and you my friends will continue to suffer. Not her or her Dumocrat minions. Wake up NY. You know who is responsible for this insanity. If your happy with the current state of affairs in NY vote Dumocrat. If your upset with crime and corruption vote them out at all government levels.

Bernice Forbes
2d ago

Eric u always cracking down on something and never get the job done u r a failure and a joke u just want to be in the limelight take care of my city

