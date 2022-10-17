Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Sporting News
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Thunder Players Shine Across League on Opening Night
A handful of former Oklahoma City team members left their mark on the NBA on opening night with impressive performances.
NECN
WATCH: James Harden Shimmies, Airballs in Embarrassing Sequence Vs. Celtics
WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. James Harden had his fair share of highlights in Tuesday night's NBA regular-season opener, but there was one play he'd undoubtedly like to take back. Late in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics showdown,...
NECN
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Grant Williams Don't Reach Contract Extension Before Deadline
Report: Celtics, Grant Williams don't reach extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams won't enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a new contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Williams, Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington aren't...
NECN
Report: Robert Williams Could Miss More Time After Getting Injection in Knee
Report: New timeline for Robert Williams after PRP injection in knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have another update on the Robert Williams injury front, and it's not exactly a positive one. Boston Celtics big man received a PRP injection in his knee Monday to promote healing after...
Lakers list 6 players on injury report ahead of opening night matchup vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for their regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. However, it seems that their injury report is already starting to fill up as starters Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are all on it with injuries, albeit being probable. This...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut
For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition. That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old...
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
NECN
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students
Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
Comments / 0