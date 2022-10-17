ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season

A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
NECN

WATCH: James Harden Shimmies, Airballs in Embarrassing Sequence Vs. Celtics

WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. James Harden had his fair share of highlights in Tuesday night's NBA regular-season opener, but there was one play he'd undoubtedly like to take back. Late in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics showdown,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Grant Williams Don't Reach Contract Extension Before Deadline

Report: Celtics, Grant Williams don't reach extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams won't enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a new contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Williams, Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington aren't...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
MEMPHIS, TN
NECN

Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics

There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
BOSTON, MA

