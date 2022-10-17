ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Gun Owners PAC release 2022 voter guide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching, and many California voters already have their ballots. Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share the PAC’s 2022 voter guide, and explain why they want these candidates to win.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Helen Woodward Animal Center contributes to Veterans Stand Down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 the Helen Woodward Animal Center will participate in the North County Veterans Stand Down in partnership with Kahoots Pet and Feed Store. The Animal Center will be contributing and donating a mix of exams, vaccines, flea/tick mediation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sports fans must heed heat advisory during Padres game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of San Diego County, in coastal areas and valleys, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The Padres game at Petco Park starts at 1:35...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Additional SVP placed into San Diego County as soon as November

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a recent placement of a Sexually Violent Predator into the community, one in eight residents in Jacumba are now SVPs. Three SVP’s have been recently placed in Jim Desmond’s district, District 5, one of whom currently lives in Borrego Springs. Another could be placed as soon as November. Desmond hosted a townhall on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss the process and potential ramifications.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Freedom Revival 2022 returns to San Diego October 29 at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Thousands of Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

16-year-old dies after stabbing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Police say a 16-year old boy died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police. Despite being taken to Tri-City Medical Center and undergoing life-saving...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond says SANDAG’s Hasan Ikhrata ‘needs to go’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The little trust San Diego had in the leaders that compose SANDAG is once again waning following another audit of the leadership’s spending that revealed millions of additional dollars allotted to contractors after their bids were set. Last week, the Office of the Independent...
SAN DIEGO, CA

