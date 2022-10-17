SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a recent placement of a Sexually Violent Predator into the community, one in eight residents in Jacumba are now SVPs. Three SVP’s have been recently placed in Jim Desmond’s district, District 5, one of whom currently lives in Borrego Springs. Another could be placed as soon as November. Desmond hosted a townhall on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss the process and potential ramifications.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO