San Diego Channel
Jeremy Piven joins 10News on set before headlining at American Comedy Company
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jeremy Piven, best known for his role as Ari Gold in 'Entourage,' is headlining at the American Comedy Company in downtown San Diego this weekend as part of his nationwide comedy tour. Piven performed Thursday night before he joined ABC 10News on set to tell...
San Diego Channel
Pets of the Week: Sherlock and Watson
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sherlock and Watson!. If you're on the search for feline best friends, we have for you not one but two amazing feline detectives, Watson and Sherlock! These 6-month-old, Domestic Medium Hair blend brothers will give you double the love forever! They are super playful and naturally curious about their surroundings. This bonded pair will help you discover the unconditional love that has been missing from your life!
San Diego Channel
Strike Out Hunger
While the San Diego Padres are battling it out on the field, Feeding San Diego are united in the fight to end hunger. Click Here to donate.
San Diego Channel
Migrant advocates in San Diego decry detention of expectant mothers
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego joined other immigrant rights advocacy organizations and medical professionals Thursday to urge border officials to limit the detention of pregnant women and their families. In a letter to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, 83 advocacy...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 20, 2022: From summer-like to winter-like in just days
Yesterday was a record hot one! Oceanside broke its record daytime high of 82 from 1977 climbing to 90 degrees, Vista broke its record of 95 from 1964 hitting 98 degrees and Chula Vista broke its record of 92 from 1940 warming to 98 degrees. It will still be warm...
San Diego Channel
90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
San Diego Channel
Man charged in Carlsbad fentanyl death, 1st prosecution of new task force
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person's death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 21, 2022: Cooling off this weekend with rain and wind
Temperatures drop another 5 to nearly 15 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds and patchy morning fog. Even cooler this weekend as a storm system dives south bringing isolated showers and gusty winds to the county. Clouds become more abundant tomorrow with the potential for patchy drizzle...
