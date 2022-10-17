ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

Pets of the Week: Sherlock and Watson

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sherlock and Watson!. If you're on the search for feline best friends, we have for you not one but two amazing feline detectives, Watson and Sherlock! These 6-month-old, Domestic Medium Hair blend brothers will give you double the love forever! They are super playful and naturally curious about their surroundings. This bonded pair will help you discover the unconditional love that has been missing from your life!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
San Diego Channel

Strike Out Hunger

While the San Diego Padres are battling it out on the field, Feeding San Diego are united in the fight to end hunger.  Click Here to donate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Migrant advocates in San Diego decry detention of expectant mothers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego joined other immigrant rights advocacy organizations and medical professionals Thursday to urge border officials to limit the detention of pregnant women and their families. In a letter to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, 83 advocacy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Man charged in Carlsbad fentanyl death, 1st prosecution of new task force

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person's death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of...
CARLSBAD, CA

