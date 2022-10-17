(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sherlock and Watson!. If you're on the search for feline best friends, we have for you not one but two amazing feline detectives, Watson and Sherlock! These 6-month-old, Domestic Medium Hair blend brothers will give you double the love forever! They are super playful and naturally curious about their surroundings. This bonded pair will help you discover the unconditional love that has been missing from your life!

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO