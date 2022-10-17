Student loan forgiveness applications now formally open

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The official student loan forgiveness application is open, but you must apply by the end of the year.

A “beta” version of the site launched over the weekend, but the real deal is up and running now.

The form is simple: your name, social security number and contact information.

You do *not* need to upload any documents but you do have to meet certain income requirements to qualify for debt relief.

10-thousand dollars in relief is available for most people, with an addition 10-thousand forgiveness for recipients of Pell Grants.

For a link to the site, click here.

