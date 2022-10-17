Read full article on original website
SCSO captures man wanted for abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
breezejmu.org
Devon lane shooting that left eight injured
A shooting occurred at off-campus student housing over the weekend that left eight people injured. News Director Zoe Mowery investigated just how much this affected the Harrisonburg community.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WSLS
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Nelson County Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Skylar Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her home in the Faber area. Cabaniss is described as five feet, six...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Man Charged in Shooting Appears in Court on Monday
HARRISONBURG, Va – The man charged in the weekend shooting on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. According to online records, a General District Court judge set a December 13th date for a preliminary hearing for Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The 20-year-old Harrisonburg man faces...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man’s case in court today
A Staunton man was indicted this week in connection with that accidental shooting at a restaurant earlier this year. According to online records, a Staunton Circuit Court grand jury returned three indictments against Michael Eugene Carlin during a hearing on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that happened just...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
WHSV
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
