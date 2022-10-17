ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Lawyers for SC legal scion Alex Murdaugh point finger at cousin for murders, cite polygraph test

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YNYu_0iclSt5l00

South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife and son, claims his cousin did the slayings, according to a new court filing.

Lawyers for Murdaugh point the finger at Curtis “Eddie” Smith for the murders of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22 in July 2021, The State reported

“Smith decidedly failed a polygraph when questioned if he murdered Maggie and Paul,” Murdaugh brass Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin wrote in a Friday motion. “The reason Smith failed the polygraph when asked if he murdered Maggie and Paul is because he in fact did commit these heinous crimes.”

Murdaugh entered his not guilty plea in July 2022, ahead of the trial , which is set to begin in January 2023.

“The evidence in this case is substantial, and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh,” deputy state attorney general Creighton Waters told the court at the time.

Harpootlian shot back and said: “Our response to that is he’s wrong. And that’s why a jury will sit in that jury box.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s attorney Aimee Zmroczek said he has an “ironclad” alibi for the time of the killings.

“Eddie Smith continues to be a victim of Alex Murdaugh and his deeds,” she said. “If you look at this case since the murders, there has been a desire on the part of Alex Murdaugh to insinuate Eddie Smith is somehow involved. This is a continuation of that.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSxOT_0iclSt5l00
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial is set for January 2023. The legal scion is charged for murdering his wife and son.
Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCwq1_0iclSt5l00
Curtis "Eddie" Smith, Alex Murdaugh's cousin, failed a lie detector test about if he murdered the legal scion's wife and son.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtTxf_0iclSt5l00
The murder of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh took place outside of his home.
AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins

Still, Smith does not have a clean record. He is charged with peddling drugs to Murdaugh, and helping him cash fraudulent checks. He also is accused of a badly executed scheme to kill Murdaugh so the lawyer’s surviving son could get his $10 million life insurance policy. Murdaugh stands accused of orchestrating the attempt on his own life but survived it, sustaining a nonfatal bullet wound to the head.

The complain filed Friday says that “Capt. [Bryan] Jones asked Smith if he shot Maggie or Paul, and he said no, repeatedly. Capt. Jones then told Smith the questions that would be asked during the polygraph examination, and, after more small talk, began the examination. Smith failed.”

Defense lawyers said in the motion that the South Carolina Attorney General’s office caved to public pressure when they indicted Murdaugh.

“The State assumed Alex guilty of the murders before reviewing any evidence but failed to find evidence supporting that assumption, despite an investigation lasting more than one year,” it claimed.

“Nevertheless, on July 14, 2022, the Attorney General caved to intense public interest in this case and indicted Alex with the murders.”

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole if convicted  and could even potentially get a death sentence should prosecutors seek it. He is also charged with financial crimes, including stealing more than $8 million from clients and committing fraud.

His lawyers have previously blamed Murdaugh’s opiod addiction for fuelling his double life and illegal actions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Carolina judge upholds activist's 4-year prison term

A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled.A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of Sumter, South Carolina, guilty of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner. Martin's attorneys pushed for the sentence to be reconsidered and expressed concern about her pregnancy and health. Racial justice groups also got involved.In an Oct. 5 order, Judge R. Kirk Griffin pointed to Martin's prior criminal convictions that he said...
SUMTER, SC
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
The Independent

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.He...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy