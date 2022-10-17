ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Xi Jinping has one goal: ensure China can win a war with America

By Harry J. Kazianis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgGft_0iclSn2d00

Do yourself a favor: Don’t listen to the rhetoric coming out of the mouth of Chinese President — more like dictator for life — Xi Jinping these days.

Sure, he is talking a big game about China someday reunifying with Taiwan — emphasizing using force if necessary — and how he wants to build Beijing’s military into a world-class power as fast as possible. In fact, in his address to the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, Xi seems set to be doubling down on his goal of making China the predominant military power in Asia and eventually a global military power as well.

But we should be clear: Xi has been saying the same things over and over for nearly a decade now, and all of that is old news.

What is different now, however, is that the Chinese leader finally has the economy — a gross domestic product worth more than $16 trillion — and foundational military capabilities to back up his bluster.

That should terrify anyone who makes their bones in the Biden administration working on national-security issues. Because China’s military rise has been completely unchecked under both the eight years of the Obama presidency and now under President Joe Biden.

The results are chilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmg8C_0iclSn2d00
Xi has been building a Chinese military that can back up his tough talk on Taiwan.
Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

For starters, we should understand that this is not the Chinese military of even just a few years ago. Xi has transformed his armed forces into something that could wage war against America in Asia — and would have a chance to win, something unthinkable just a decade ago.

Yes, Beijing is already a military superpower thanks to the development and deployment of thousands of ballistic, cruise and now even hypersonic missiles . If US forces ever tried to mass into any area around China — even as far away as Guam — Beijing could target and attack them relentlessly. It even stands to reason that Washington could see its mighty aircraft carriers, the source of US naval supremacy, sunk in a war with Beijing, meaning thousands dead.

Indeed, Chinese military strategists are proud of the fact that they have clear plans to leverage those missiles in a fight with America. Beijing’s top military minds have talked about a “bolt from the blue” attack in which China launches a massive missile assault on US satellites in the sky, communications nodes, air bases and naval assets all over Asia if war looks imminent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRWc9_0iclSn2d00
A Chinese DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile and DF-17 hypersonic missile on display in Beijing on October 12, 2022.
REUTERS/Florence Lo

Striking first would give Xi a major advantage, as China has so many missiles that US missile defenses would be overwhelmed, and most of America’s assets on the ground and in space would be destroyed. That would present Washington with a tough choice, as US forces would have to fight their way into Asia in the event of a conflict, having already taken massive losses.

China’s goal is simple: It wants America to give up the fight thanks to one big knockout punch.

But again, that is just for starters. China now has its own aircraft carriers, three in total, with more on the way. Beijing also is building a fleet of stealth fighters and offering them for export. Xi and company are also developing not one but two new stealth bombers to challenge US dominance in Asia and put America’s air bases under direct threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2132mR_0iclSn2d00
One of China’s three aircraft carriers in Hong Kong waters in 2017.
Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Then there are the nuclear weapons: It seems Beijing wants as many as it can get its hands on these days. Some say Xi intends to double China’s total atomic arsenal to ensure it has a clear second-strike capability, with enough land-based weapons and submarines armed with nuclear weapons to negate any chance of a US first strike.

From here, things will only get worse. While the US military battles about pronouns , China’s only goal is ensuring it can wipe out our forces if war comes. Beijing is investing billions of dollars more in armed forces, building game-changer technology related to artificial intelligence, blockchain, cyberweapons and much more.

Until the Biden administration can truly get serious about the threat China poses, our own military’s capabilities will degrade more and more.

Harry J. Kazianis is president and CEO of Rogue States Project, a bipartisan national-security think tank.

Twitter: @Grecianformula

Comments / 8

Related
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy