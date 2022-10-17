Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Grab a Huge Bonus For Monday Night Football

New York Post readers can take advantage of a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars for Monday Night Football.

This week’s Monday night primetime battle features the struggling Denver Broncos and the injury-riddled LA Chargers. Being pegged as Super Bowl sleeper picks, both have battled unfortunate luck at this point in the season.

The Broncos came into this season with hopes of revitalizing the offense, a unit that lacked last year with no true productive quarterback leading the way. Bringing in Russell Wilson was supposed to help those issues, but his production has been negated behind an injured offensive line.

The result has been forced deep field throws as well as dump-offs for little to no production that has stalled out any productive drives. The run game has also been nonexistent for the most part, losing Javonte Williams to injury and Melvin Gordon dealing with fumble issues.

While the Broncos’ offense has flailed, the Chargers’ offense has been competitive, especially through the air. Even while hobbled with broken rib cartilage, Herbert has been masterful in leading the offense. He will need to be precise once again, as the Broncos’ defense will be a step up in quality of defense compared to what Herbert has faced so far.

Until the Broncos offense proves to me otherwise, the under will be the play for me. It’s not that they lack playmakers, but the poor offensive line play blows everything up when Wilson has little to no time to let plays develop. Their defense will also be the best one Herbert has faced yet; a tough task to sustain drives while missing some weapons on the outside.

Take the first half under at 21.5 or better in what will be a defensive slugfest.

