Saints Release a Wide Receiver

New Orleans moves on from a 2021 draft choice.

The New Orleans Saints waived WR Kawaan Baker on Monday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates. Baker had been serving a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

New Orleans was given a roster exemption for Baker while he was suspended. Upon his reinstatement, a roster decisions had to be made.

A seventh-round choice out of South Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints as a rookie. He spent the rest of the year on the practice squad and had a solid training camp this summer before the suspension.

Baker didn't see a snap on the offensive side, but played 27 snaps on special teams. He had 118 receptions for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final three collegiate seasons at South Alabama.

The Saints were without injured wideouts Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Deonte Harty in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. Thomas has missed the last three games with a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined for Thursday's game at Arizona.

Landry has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury and will also probably be out against the Cardinals. Harty was placed on injured reserve after a toe injury suffered against Seattle in week five. He’ll miss at least four games.

Olave sat out Sunday after sustaining a concussion against Seattle, but is expected to suit up against Arizona. He's the team’s leading receiver with 25 receptions for 389 yards in five games.

Without their three top receivers, the Saints started Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith at the position against the Bengals. Keith Kirkwood was the third receiver, with undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed and veteran journeyman Kevin White rounding out the roster. Shaheed returned kicks and took an end-around for a 44-yard touchdown.

