ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

By Noah Nelson
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBLt3_0iclSG6m00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis.

The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlLsH_0iclSG6m00
(Whiteside County Cougar Trail Cam)

Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced the mountain lion was killed on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County on Sunday. The animal was then transferred by the Illinois State Police to an IDNR wildlife biologist before arriving at U of I.

IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

IDNR is also monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October.

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

IDNR receives numerous reports of mountain lions in the state each year. Most cases are mistaken with other animals such as feral cats and bobcats. Regardless, IDNR documents and investigates all reports by the public.

Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill, or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property. The IDNR reminds the public that it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people or property.

If encountered by a mountain lion, and the animal does not immediately flee, IDNR encourages people to stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. IDNR also said to not run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal.

The public can report large carnivore sightings here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 26

Miles Whorrall
5d ago

if you look at the picture you will see this mountain lion has a collar around its neck they can track it clear till the time it was accidentally hit

Reply(6)
5
Related
1440 WROK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Safe2Help helps IL students share safety issues

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Safe2Help program is marking its one year anniversary by reporting that it has received 873 public interactions statewide. Safe2Help Illinois is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. Students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website to share school safety issues in a confidential environment […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors

Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What are the top-rated fast-food chains in Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the top-rated fast-food options in Illinois?. A study from SavingSpot has identified the top and bottom-rated fast-food chains around the country by using data from ratings on Google Maps. Here are the results from Illinois according to the study:. CuisineTop-ratedBottom-rated. BurgersCulver’sBurger King.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?

You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
ILLINOIS STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy