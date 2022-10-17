Letter to the Editor: Don’t be misled when doing your research on the state Senate District 8 race

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Heidi Ganahl is hammering Jared Polis over Colorado’s fentanyl death rate. Here are the facts.
At the beginning of a televised debate last week, CU Regent Heidi Ganahl called Colorado “number two in fentanyl deaths” nationally, a stat she laid at the feet of her opponent, Gov. Jared Polis. She repeated the figure later on, prompting Polis to interject and note that Colorado was actually 26th in the nation for such overdoses.
Summit Daily News
Workforce shortages, regulations among top concerns for Colorado business, survey finds
Workforce shortages and overburdensome regulations top the list of most important issues for Colorado business leaders, a new survey finds. The survey, conducted for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce by Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, found that of the 150 business leaders questioned, 27% said “too few workers” was the most important issue facing businesses in the state, while 26% said regulations.
Summit Daily News
Three Colorado men suspected of poaching big game in Park County￼
PARK COUNTY — Three Colorado men suspected of poaching wildlife in the state have been arrested and are facing felony charges. On Tuesday, Colorado Park and Wildlife investigators served search warrants at residences in Colorado Springs and Fremont County, arresting three suspects in the case, according to a Colorado Park and Wildlife news release.
Summit Daily News
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Comments / 0