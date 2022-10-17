Read full article on original website
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Northeast Community College student aspires to protect society working in law enforcement
NORFOLK, Neb. – A Northeast Community College student is pursuing a degree in criminal justice to serve others and uphold the law in order to protect society. Austin Jansen, Hartington, will complete his Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Law Enforcement, in Dec. 2023. After graduation, he has career aspirations of working as a police officer and then as a member of South Dakota Highway Patrol. Eventually, he would like to move up the ranks and become part the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for the state of South Dakota.
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle wins his fourth State Cross Country title
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle is going out on top. The senior became the first boy to win four state cross country championships with his first place finish on Friday at Kearney Country Club. He finished with a time of 14:58... nearly two minutes faster than the second place finisher.
Norfolk Catholic caps off undefeated season with home win against Cedar Catholic
For Jeff Bellar's Norfolk Catholic Knights, it's a night for jubilation as they take down a good Cedar Catholic team 14-0 at home to finish off the regular season a perfect 9-0. Both the Knights and the Trojans have superb defenses and it was on display in the Friday afternoon...
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
No one injured in Knox County rollover crash
WALNUT GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast investigated a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning near Walnut Grove. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Oct. 16 around 9 a.m., they got a call about a single-vehicle accident that happened near the intersection of 514th Ave. and 871st Road.
Jordyn Arens of Crofton wins her third Class D girls cross country title
KEARNEY, Neb - Jordyn Arens of Crofton continues to reign as the top girls cross country winner in Class D. The junior captured her third individual state championship on Friday. Arens finished with a time of 19:29.8... about 42 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Crofton finished third in the...
Antelope County teen accused of threatening school bus has preliminary hearing continued
NELIGH, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska teenager accused of making terroristic threats on a school bus had his preliminary hearing pushed back to November on Wednesday. 18-year-old Koda Fernau, of Clearwater, is facing a felony terroristic threat charge, in addition to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. The charges stem from alleged incidents on a Summerland Public Schools bus in September.
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
Wildcats hold off Mustangs for South Division win
WAYNE - Wayne State needed two late defensive stops to hold off a fourth quarter rally by visiting Southwest Minnesota State as the Wildcats posted a 20-14 Northern Sun Conference South Division football victory over the Mustangs Saturday at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The 'Cats move to 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South Division while SMSU drops to 4-4 and 1-3 in divisional play.
Pelican's five touchdowns lead Johnson-Brock over Wausa
JOHNSON, Neb. - A shootout broke out early Thursday night in the opening round of the Class D2 playoffs between the Wausa Vikings and the Johnson-Brock Eagles in front of an awesome crowd in Johnson. Just 7 minutes and 24 seconds into the game, 32 total points had been scored...
Bloomfield Blows Out Bulldogs in 1st Round
BLOOMFIELD - The hometown Bees made a statement in the opening round of their 35th straight postseason appearance, routing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 88-0. Wiley Ziegler (130 total yards) set the tone in the 1st quarter, scoring two of his four TDs on the night and helping stake Bloomfield to a 40-0 lead at the end of the initial period.
