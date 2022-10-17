Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
nnbw.com
Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada
When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Serrell Smokey won a second term as Washoe Tribal Chairman, according to preliminary results issued by tribe’s Election Board. Smokey received 199 votes to Rueben Vasquez’ 124. Challenges are due by Thursday. East Fork Fire Protection District Board members got their first look at...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
Record-Courier
Events Center in final stages
The largest construction project in Douglas County is nearly closed in for fall and winter which will pave the way for interior work. The Tahoe Events Center is scheduled to open on July 2023 after two years of work. The undergrounding of existing overhead utility lines, sewer upgrades, and construction...
Elko Daily Free Press
Saddle-started wild horses adopted
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Appeal
Residential project set for historic downtown acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
2news.com
Co. Evan Kirkwood named new commander for 152nd Airlift Wing
The 152nd Airlift Wing held an Assumption of Command Ceremony as Col Evan Kirkwood took command of the wing and it’s over 1,100 Airmen. The ceremony was attended by Airmen from across the various sections of 152nd Airlift Wing, family and friends, leadership from the Joint Force Headquarters in Carson City and representatives from Congressman Mark Amodei and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's offices.
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials. Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12. “Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never...
2news.com
'Hauntober' in Virginia City
Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
Elko Daily Free Press
Zastrow stays 18th, Winer drops to 27th at state
GENOA — In the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, Elko County was represented by a pair of individual golfers Monday and Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow finished her state tourney exactly where she started her second round, staying in 18th place with a two-day card of 203 on rounds of 105 and an improvement of seven strokes for a 98.
luxury-houses.net
$13,777,888 Stunning Tahoe Mountain Home with a Layout Designed for Easy Living and Entertaining in Incline Village, Nevada
1042 Lakeshore Blvd in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village, Nevada is a stunning home on a sprawling .61-acre parcel on one of the most prestigious streets in Tahoe with abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, please contact Mary Kleingartner (Phone: 206-604-1200) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
