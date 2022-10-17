ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fans enjoy small crowds at the first round of the CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It was the busiest day of the week so far at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland for the first round of the CJ Cup. But it was comfortably un-busy by PGA Tour event standards. You could have gotten into a crowd at the first round...
RIDGELAND, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants

Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
WYFF4.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in SC, Georgia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary rockersJourney are headed to South Carolina and Georgia in 2023. (Video above talks about when Journey was inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8 and in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 10.
COLUMBIA, SC
yourislandnews.com

Good and disrespectful

Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftonsun.com

Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb

Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
BLUFFTON, SC
People

Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date

Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday

We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by

Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy