Coach Wright Talks Sandites
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined KWON on Wednesday night during his weekly radio show, as the Bruins get set for their biggest game of the season on Friday. Sand Springs visits Custer Stadium for Homecoming and a game that may decide who finishes in the top-4 of...
Barnsdall Looks to get Back to Winning Against Olive
Barnsdall is trying to get back into the win column when the Panthers host Olive. Barnsdall has lost its last two games, but Olive has lost three. Both teams are 0-2 in district play but still in excellent position to get to the playoffs as a four seed with three games remaining.
Copan in Vital Game on Thursday Night
We are three days away from high school football week No. 8, as playoff races are getting down to the wire across the area. A few of the things we are looking at this weekend.. Copan is the only area club playing on Thursday night. The Hornets will take on...
The Huskies are Back in Town
The Pawhuska Huskies are back at The Beach for the first time since Sep. 9 when PHS hosts Claremore Sequoyah. The Eagles are on a tear this year with a 6-1 record with all six wins coming by at least 28 points. The Eagles have outscored the opposing side by 41.3 points in wins.
Harry Wright Show Pre-Sand Springs
We will talk with Bartlesville head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show from Dink’s Pit BBQ. The Bruins are getting set for their biggest game of the season, a Homecoming battle against Sand Springs on Friday night from Custer Stadium. The outcome of...
Pawhuska is Looking to go Perfect in Pink
Friday night is cancer night for the Pawhuska-Claremore Sequoyah game. The Huskies are wearing Pink Jerseys in honor of those who have or are battling cancer. Huskies Head Coach Matt Hennessy talks about what’s next for the jerseys. When it comes to the battle on the gridiron, the Huskies...
Kansas Resident Found Dead in Osage County
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cowley County Sheriff’s office of Kansas, has issued a statement that a Kansas man who has been missing since Monday of this week has been confirmed as the body that was found dead in a vehicle parked in Osage County.
Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival
The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games. The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the...
Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata
The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28
It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays
Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Talk of the Town: Thomas Trumbly
Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.
Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
BPD Offers Active Shooter Training to Local Organizations
An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not. That is why Bartlesville Police Department...
BPD Community Meeting on October 20 Will Have Drug Theme
Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department along with Chief Tracy Roles and others from law enforcement have been holding a series of community meetings throughout our city for several months. At each meeting, they shared statistics about our city, introduced officers working the area around where the meetings were held, and interacted with citizens who offered comments.
