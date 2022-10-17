ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KTVL

Grants Pass residents impacted by water main break can now drink their water

GRANTS PASS — UPDATE: The city of Grants Pass Public works sent out a Josephine County Citizen Alert canceling the boil water notice at 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 18. The city of Grants Pass announced at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 18 that the areas impacted by the water main break near the top of Dimmick Street and E Street are still under a boil water notice.
KTVL

Seven week emergency preparedness training held in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS — Josephine County Emergency Management Department will host a seven-week preparedness course for their community. This year's fall course will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Nov. 30. “We obviously do not know everything so we will bring in military professionals and first responders to help us...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
ROSEBURG, OR
clayconews.com

STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow

WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT

Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

New Oakdale Middle School mascot and colors revealed

The new Oakdale Middle School in Medford officially announced its mascot and colors ahead of its opening next fall, with the Oakdale Owls the newest addition to the Medford School District. Key stakeholders made the choice from a list that included Bears, Oxen and Coyotes. "We took those four options,...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

