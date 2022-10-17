LARAMIE -- It will be a day filled with traditions when Wyoming hosts Utah State this Saturday in the 2022 Homecoming Game for the Cowboys. It will mark the 97th Homecoming Game in University of Wyoming history. The two teams will be playing each other for the 72nd time since the first meeting in 1903. Since 2013, the two old rivals have played for the Bridger Rifle traveling trophy.

