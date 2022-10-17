ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

Butterfield Bermuda Championship history, results and past winners

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Bermuda event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule. The event, which was first played in 2019, has been slated to be played as an...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Boca Raton, Fla., at Royal Palm Yacht Club. The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.
BOCA RATON, FL
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Portugal Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal. The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds. Jordan Smith is on 16-to-1, while...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Rory McIlroy took over the top spot on Oct. 23, 2022, after winning the CJ Cup for the second year in a row. He last held the top spot in July 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy