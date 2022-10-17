Read full article on original website
Butterfield Bermuda Championship history, results and past winners
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Bermuda event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule. The event, which was first played in 2019, has been slated to be played as an...
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who won the title with his 23rd-career PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. McIlroy successfully defended his title in this event from 2021, played this year at a new venue,...
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship
The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Boca Raton, Fla., at Royal Palm Yacht Club. The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.
2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 Portugal Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal. The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds. Jordan Smith is on 16-to-1, while...
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field: Players, rankings
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. The LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is headlined by the likes...
Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking
Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Rory McIlroy took over the top spot on Oct. 23, 2022, after winning the CJ Cup for the second year in a row. He last held the top spot in July 2020.
