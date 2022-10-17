ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

NJ.com

Madison over Morristown-Beard - Field hockey recap

Ally Brosie had a goal and an assist in the fourth quarter for Madison in a 3-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Madison. Chloe Niceburg snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal in the fourth quarter for Madison (11-2). Megan Peterson also scored a goal and Hope Reilly made three saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap

Hannah Lees’ two goals and two assists powered Mountain Lakes to a 5-0 victory over St. Elizabeth in Mountain Lakes. Caroline Floreno, Melina Penniston and Kayline Oey scored a goal apiece for Mountain Lakes (14-1). Arianna Fragomeni made five saves for the shutout. Mia Foer made 11 saves for...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Hillsborough - Girls soccer recap

Rylie Van Wingerden’s second half goal was the difference in Randolph’s 1-0 victory over Hillsborough in Hillsborough. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (7-9). For Hillsborough (5-11), Madelyn Benedetti and Melissa Smith each made five saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey

The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’

NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
