Madison over Morristown-Beard - Field hockey recap
Ally Brosie had a goal and an assist in the fourth quarter for Madison in a 3-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Madison. Chloe Niceburg snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal in the fourth quarter for Madison (11-2). Megan Peterson also scored a goal and Hope Reilly made three saves.
No. 20 Seneca over Lenape - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera had a goal and an assist in the second quarter, lifting Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over Lenape in Medford.
Shore Conference Coaches Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Junior Brianna Cudjoe and sophomore Jayme Malanda each had a goal to lead second-seeded Middletown North to a 2-0 win over third-seeded Toms River East in the semifinal round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Middletown. Middletown North will next visit top-seeded Jackson Memorial in the final on Saturday.
Mountain Lakes over St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Hannah Lees’ two goals and two assists powered Mountain Lakes to a 5-0 victory over St. Elizabeth in Mountain Lakes. Caroline Floreno, Melina Penniston and Kayline Oey scored a goal apiece for Mountain Lakes (14-1). Arianna Fragomeni made five saves for the shutout. Mia Foer made 11 saves for...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
1-Notre Dame vs. 3-Pennington at Hopewell Valley, 7. No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. Middletown North, 6:30.
Goals by Miller and Cooper lead Seneca past Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller and Sophia Cooper scored a goal apiece in the second half to break up a scoreless tie and lift Seneca to a 2-0 victory over Hammonton in Tabernacle. Julia Roth made two saves to earn the shutout for Seneca (11-6). Hammonton is 3-12-1.
Summit, Westfield play to a tie - Field hockey recap
Westfield and Summit played to a scoreless draw in Summit.
Randolph over Hillsborough - Girls soccer recap
Rylie Van Wingerden's second half goal was the difference in Randolph's 1-0 victory over Hillsborough in Hillsborough. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (7-9). For Hillsborough (5-11), Madelyn Benedetti and Melissa Smith each made five saves.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*.
Girls Tennis: No. 12 Hunterdon Central captures HWST title (PHOTOS)
For various reasons, but the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament took over a month to finish, and after the finals were postponed a couple the times, they were finally completed on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Hunterdon Central, which is ranked No. 12 in the latest NJ.com Top 20 rankings, took home...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Hudson County final preview - Kearny vs. Bayonne

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey
The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’
NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
Popular N.J. indoor ice skating rink gets $8M for renovations
The Warinanco Sports Center will undergo an $8M renovation with plans to build a new ice skating rink at the indoor venue. The Union County Board of County Commissioners received the money from the State of New Jersey to rebuild the existing rink, located at 1 Park Dr. in Roselle.
Marcus Smith’s Eagles struggles cut deeper than we knew but he found purpose in helping others | Bowen
I was eager to talk to Marcus Smith, when the opportunity arose recently, because I didn’t get to talk to him two years ago. That was when Smith startled the NFL world with a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, about a near-brush with suicide in 2018 in Seattle, near the end of his football career.
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Reception and artists’ talk, 5-7 p.m., Oxt. 21. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200.
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Softball Coach Ordered To Repay $12K To Jersey Shore Team He Stole From: Prosecutor
A coach from Neptune Township has been ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a youth softball team he was accused of stealing from, authorities said. Michael Lane, 54, also was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to misusing several thousand dollars of the team’s funds earmarked for traveling expenses and tournament costs, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
