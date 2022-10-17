Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
WJCL
The CJ Cup: Golfers making their way to Ridgeland ahead of Thursday's opening round
RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
kiss951.com
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
wspa.com
South Carolina State Guard 2nd Battalion
As part of the South Carolina Military Department, SC State Guard serves the citizens during emergencies, providing search and rescue, disaster response along with other agencies. The South Carolina State Guard 2nd battalion is seeking more members. We have Lieutenant Colonel Jason Ross and Public Affairs Zhe Little to tell us more.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants
Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
WIS-TV
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
greenville.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens
Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
blufftonsun.com
Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb
Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
