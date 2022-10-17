ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina

Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year

La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wspa.com

South Carolina State Guard 2nd Battalion

As part of the South Carolina Military Department, SC State Guard serves the citizens during emergencies, providing search and rescue, disaster response along with other agencies. The South Carolina State Guard 2nd battalion is seeking more members. We have Lieutenant Colonel Jason Ross and Public Affairs Zhe Little to tell us more.
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants

Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants

Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
greenville.com

South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens

Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
blufftonsun.com

Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb

Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy