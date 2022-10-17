BTS to fulfill military service in South Korea

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – K-pop superstars BTS will be fulfilling mandatory military service in South Korea, according to the group’s label.

“BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” the label said in a press release on social media.

The label also said Kim Seok-jin, who goes by the stage name Jin, will be the first member to begin “the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” the label said, adding that the group is expected to reconvene around 2025.

Earlier this month, Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, said it would be “desirable” for the musicians to fulfill their military duties.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are supposed to serve 18 to 21 months in the military before their 28th birthday. According to NBC News , there are special exemptions for athletes and musicians.

In 2020, South Korea passed a law allowing pop culture artists to “defer their service if recommended by the culture minister.”

In June, the group announced its members were taking time to work on solo projects.

The group is known for their songs “Dynamite”, “Butter” and “Mic Drop.” They were nominated for a Grammy in 2021 and 2022.

