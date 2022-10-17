Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek prevails in 5-set grind at Elko
ELKO — What a whacky volleyball match. On Tuesday, Spring Creek appeared poised for an absolute demolition of Elko — handing down a 25-8 beating in the first set. The Lady Indians responded with consecutive victories of 25-18 and 25-20, placing the Lady Spartans on the brink of elimination.
Elko Daily Free Press
Zastrow stays 18th, Winer drops to 27th at state
GENOA — In the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, Elko County was represented by a pair of individual golfers Monday and Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow finished her state tourney exactly where she started her second round, staying in 18th place with a two-day card of 203 on rounds of 105 and an improvement of seven strokes for a 98.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls annihilate Dayton, Fernley
FERNLEY — For the Elko girls soccer team, the weekend road trip was a success. On Friday, the Lady Indians — minus homecoming queen candidates Peyton Jacaway, Tyra Christean and Daniela Ramirez — started slowly but pulled away from Dayton by a final score of 3-1. Elko...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans flatten Dayton
SPRING CREEK — On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team capped a clean home stand with a 4-0 victory over Dayton. The Spartans opened their weekend with a slim, 1-0 win over Fernley. Versus Dayton. Against the Vaqueros, Spring Creek started quickly — scoring just two minutes into...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans jump on Buckaroos, 26-6
WINNEMUCCA — In 2021, the Lowry football team rained on Spring Creek’s homecoming parade with a double-up 38-19 victory. On Friday, the Spartans returned the favor — jumping all over the Buckaroos — hammering out a 26-6 road victory and putting a damper on Lowry’s homecoming festivities.
Elko Daily Free Press
Jerry Alen Campbell
SPRING CREEK—Jerry Alen Campbell, 80, of Spring Creek, NV, was called home on October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1942, in Ely, NV, to Alan Andrew Campbell and Wilma Fay (Reeves) Campbell. Jerry grew up in Ely, Cherry Creek, Eureka and Lane City, NV. Jerry moved to...
Elko Daily Free Press
35th annual Nevada Day Parade names grand marshal
ELKO – The grand marshal of the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will be Joe Doucette, parade organizers announced this week. Doucette grew up as an “Air Force brat” and lived all over the country as a child but has made Nevada home for the past 40-plus years. He has been married to Mary Doucette for 40 years, and they have lived in Elko for 23 years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek sign damage totaled nearly $20,000
ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs was booked on only three counts of defacing property totaling $1,000 bail. Aaron B. Denison, 50, told investigators he was recently employed by the Spring Creek Association and “had a...
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Man reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC's Agatha Christie production canceled
ELKO — Due to circumstances beyond the control of Great Basin College, the GBC production of “Murder on the Orient Express” has been canceled. However, Director John Patrick Rice said the production will be recorded as a radio play and will be broadcast later this month. The recording will also be available on the GBC Theatre YouTube channel.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
Elko Daily Free Press
Crash in Carlin Tunnels
ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. An eastbound pickup with trailer hit the side of the tunnel wall Monday afternoon, ripping open the toy hauler. Carlin Fire and EMS,...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes
ELKO – A colorful new mural that will be seen by millions of people driving on Interstate 80 through Elko pays homage to the 10 Indigenous tribes of northern Nevada. Through its symbols, travelers and locals alike will have the opportunity to learn about the values of the Newe and Numa people, thanks to the art project funded by Nevada Gold Mines.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Theresa C. Shea Paoletti
Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved. Born in Jordan Valley, OR, on May 25, 1920, to loving parents Bill and Cynthia Shea. Theresa grew up as a devoted sister to Pat (Camilla), Chris (Dan), and Bill (Mary), each of whom she adored all the days of her life.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
Comments / 1