University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed down to two candidates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has narrowed its search for a new chancellor down to a pair of candidates.

The UA Board of Trustees held a special meeting on October 14 and convened in an executive session to discuss the two finalists in the search. Chairman C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III announced that no formal action was taken by the Board.

UA System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, released the following statement about the meeting:

The Board of Trustees continued an ongoing discussion about two very accomplished and qualified finalists for the position of Chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. We appreciate the interest this process has generated both on campus and from the university’s broad constituencies across the state. A decision of this magnitude involving the future of the flagship campus of the UA System deserves as much continued discussion and deliberation as is necessary, and the Board and I are dedicated to taking our time to ensure we reach an outcome in this process that best serves the university’s continued success. University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt

Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., the current provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Arkansas, has been serving as interim chancellor since August 2021.

