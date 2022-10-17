Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
valleynewslive.com
Walsh County man arrested for terrorizing for allegedly pointing a gun at kids
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rick Lee Guderjahn, of Hoople, was arrested and charged for terrorizing after he allegedly pointed a gun at two children. Court documents revealed that, on October 12, two juveniles noticed Guderjahn standing in his garage pointing a shotgun at them. One of the minors...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota. The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.
trfradio.com
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS SWAT TEAM RESPONDS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT IN CROOKSTON
On Sunday, October 16, the Grand Forks SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident on Leonard Ave in Crookston, near the junkyard on the south side of town. There was a report of a woman injured and many weapons in the home. One man was taken into custody after the SWAT team arrived and resolved the issue.
kroxam.com
POLICE/ARREST REPORT-OCTOBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cassandra Lee Lopez, 34, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public Housing/School Zone. Martin Angel Carrizales, 29, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public Housing/School Zone. Raymond Corona, 36, of East Grand...
trfradio.com
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
valleynewslive.com
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss
NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
KNOX News Radio
Semi hits train in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
kvrr.com
Former longtime North Dakota House Leader Earl Strinden dies
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died at age 90. The Grand Forks Republican was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1966. He served until 1988. He was the Republican House leader since 1975. Strinden ran for US Senate in 1988, but was defeated by incumbent Democratic Senator Quentin Burdick.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting. Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take...
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
KNOX News Radio
University Park to receive new/old art piece
A piece of art held in storage since 2017 may have a new home. The Grand Forks council has agreed to transfer ownership of The Arbor to the Public Arts Commission for installation in University Park. The 12 foot bronze looking tree was removed from the downtown Arbor Park when...
kvrr.com
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
KNOX News Radio
GF schools land DoD grant
The Grand Forks School District has secured a $500,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Defense. The money will support students in English Language Arts at the Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School on the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The program implements movement-oriented lessons into all tiers of instruction. The GFAFB School Board was informed of the grant award on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
dakotastudent.com
Brunch at Bernie’s
Grand Forks is home to multiple kinds of cuisine. Whether it’s homestyle comfort food or food to push you out of your comfort zone, we have got it all. Recently, across the river in East Grand Forks, a new brunch spot called Bernie’s opened up. The owner, who is none other than Food Network’s Molly Yeh, opened the restaurant on October 1st, and it quickly became an attraction. The new Scandinavian brunch spot has seen lines wrapped around the building at all times of the day. From their website, Bernie’s is described as the “… cozy Midwestern farm town is filled with Scandinavian flavor and Church cookbook recipes that are all you want to eat during its long, snowy winters and short, hot summers, and we are here to showcase that.” Bernie’s is named after her daughter Bernadette as well as her husband’s – Nick Hagen- great great grandpa Bernt.
Comments / 0