Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake

According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/man-in-custody-after-barricade-situation-on-campostella-rd-in-chesapeake/.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire

WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

World Famous Orange Crush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
NORFOLK, VA

