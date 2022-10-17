Read full article on original website
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
WAVY News 10
Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake
Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake

According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants.
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
WAVY News 10
'It does not get easier': Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
'It does not get easier': Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
WAVY News 10
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum.
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
WAVY News 10
Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident
Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
WAVY News 10
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire

A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents.
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
World Famous Orange Crush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman's Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Murder of Elizabeth City businessman Milton Sawyer on ‘Dateline’
No one here in Elizabeth City, a sleepy North Carolina waterfront community, could imagine that this beloved local businessman, Milton Sawyer, and his wife could figure in such a truly dark tale of lust, obsession, and manipulation.
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
