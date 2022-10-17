More clouds, few showers as a strong front passes

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – The sky will remain mostly cloudy overnight with isolated showers possible. Lows will drop into the low and mid 70s Tuesday morning and only rise to around 80 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Any leftover showers will move to our south later Tuesday afternoon.

The coldest air of the season arrives Wednesday with lows dropping to the low and mid 50s with afternoon highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Wednesday will start out cloudy and breezy, but expect plenty of sunshine later in the day.

Cool mornings continue through Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Things warm a bit this weekend with highs returning to the 80s and lows back in the 60s as things stay dry.

