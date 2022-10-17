Read full article on original website
Duke Energy helps revamp local parks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
Local school hosts “Hero Day” for first responders
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve students got to see the importance of law enforcement first-hand, and show their appreciation during this years “Hero Day”. Local law enforcement agencies came down to the school on Thursday to not only be thanked, but to get a tour of the school so that they’re comfortable with the layout in case there is an emergency.
Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon!. It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were...
ISU 2022 Homecoming is Here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a big weekend in Terre Haute as Indiana State University celebrates homecoming. The festivities kick off tomorrow morning with the blue and white parade. It starts at 9 a.m. at 9th and Cherry. Open houses will follow at the various colleges on campus, and a tailgating event at Memorial Stadium will lead up to the football game.
Battle of the Brains to fund Vigo County’s first grade field trip
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Vigo County Education Foundation held it’s first annual Battle of the Brains trivia night. It happened at the Country Club of Terre Haute. This event was held in place of the foundation’s usual bowling benefit which hasn’t happened since 2019. Proceeds from the event fund the first grade field trip to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
ISU announces March On! Award recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser. In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the...
9th annual ‘Kids for Coats” benefits hundreds in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation...
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41.
1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.
Highlighting the Special Olympics at Swope
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An artist is inspiring others with his amazing works of art that help tell the story of Indiana native and baseball legend Carl Erskine. Johnson Simon, who has cerebral palsy, was commissioned by Special Olympics Indiana to illustrate children’s books about Erskine. The...
