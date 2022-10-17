ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing

What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care

Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Requirements for a Career in Counseling

There are a variety of specialties you can pursue to become a licensed counselor. Most counseling positions require a master's degree, but there are some exceptions. You'll need to complete a certain number of supervised counseling hours to receive your license. Your resume should include your degrees, licenses, and any...
