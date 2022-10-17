Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy
NBC Connecticut
Homes Needed for Dogs Remaining at Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing
Homes are needed for dogs that remain at a Middlebury animal rescue that will be closing in less than a month. The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members. Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue...
Eyewitness News
Local businesses step up to help families of Bristol officers
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - When it came to businesses supporting fallen officers and their families, the outpouring was not limited to Bristol. Many from around the state reached out to help. Inside Shelton Gift Boutique, there were crafts and handmade gifts from all over the state. Some were from Bristol,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Wake held for fallen Bristol officer
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids
Eyewitness News
Portland high schooler helps humane society with puppy portraits
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A high schooler working on her senior Capstone project came up with one special fundraiser. She focused on the cuteness of dogs and how it could help the humane society. At the Portland Riverfront Park, the dogs and their people who love them showed up one-by-one,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol community coping with loss of officers
New Britain Herald
Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin
BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
Eyewitness News
Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The ceremony is scheduled to...
Eyewitness News
Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing. The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain. “We have a big customer base, the Bristol...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Businesses in Bristol helping families of fallen officers
Eyewitness News
Pride flags banned from classrooms
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions
Bear attack: 10-year-old boy mauled while playing in grandparents' backyard in Connecticut
The boy's grandfather, who uses a wheelchair, and a neighbor helped scare off the bear. Fortunately the 10-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
WTNH.com
A Promise to Jordan: Simsbury mom raises awareness of substance use disorders to honor son
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “Jordan was your typical kid growing up here in Simsbury,” said Lisa Gray of her son, Jordan Arakelian. Arakelian was a Little League baseball and high school football player. But, in his sophomore year, everything changed. “He started using marijuana and it quickly...
