Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.

