dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
Robo-advisors don't want to be judged on their crypto advice
Robo-advisors are gaining in popularity, offering investors cheaper, customized portfolios — but when it comes to crypto, even they won't take their own advice. Why it matters: Most of the big traditional shops' robos won't touch crypto just yet, and the ones that do aren't necessarily eating their own cooking. That is — the core portfolios on which their performance is graded don't carry a dose of the crypto wares they offer customers.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid’s first Web3-native product is seeking to add trust back to the beleaguered industry.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
