u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval

Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
PYMNTS

FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East

In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
tokenist.com

Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
Axios

Robo-advisors don't want to be judged on their crypto advice

Robo-advisors are gaining in popularity, offering investors cheaper, customized portfolios — but when it comes to crypto, even they won't take their own advice. Why it matters: Most of the big traditional shops' robos won't touch crypto just yet, and the ones that do aren't necessarily eating their own cooking. That is — the core portfolios on which their performance is graded don't carry a dose of the crypto wares they offer customers.
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.

