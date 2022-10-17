Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Clear Fire in Shasta County stopped, cause determined
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the Clear Fire in Shasta County has been stopped at nearly 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by the use of a chainsaw. It says to not use mechanical tools to cut brush during the heat of the day.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead at Redding’s Caldwell Park identified
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead at Caldwell Park last week. Deputies said 25-year-old Matthew Sumption of Redding was found dead at the park on Oct. 13. Redding Police Department told Action News Now it responded to the park...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
Contra Costa Herald
Sutter Health agrees to pay $13 Million to settle False Claims Act allegations of improper billing for lab tests
SAN FRANCISCO – Sutter Health, a Sacramento-based health care services provider, and its affiliate Sutter Bay Hospitals, the successor to Sutter East Bay Hospitals dba Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (collectively Sutter Health), agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act by billing the United States for toxicology screening tests performed by outside labs, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp; Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General (OPM OIG) Special Agent in Charge Amy K. Parker; Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) Special Agent in Charge Steven J. Ryan; Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) Western Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryan D. Denny; and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Sutter Health DOJ Settlement Agrmt 10.17.2022.
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon
Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
When will California food prices fall? The answer is tricky
Elk Grove couple Susan Boyd and Paul Kronenberg live on a fixed income and shop at four different supermarkets to keep their grocery bill affordable. Yet, even with an arsenal of cost saving measures, there are some foods they just can no longer buy. Grocery store prices, according to the...
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka community joins mother in mourning loss of her teen son
While a mother mourns the loss of her football-playing son, she wants the community to know how much Yreka High School and the coaches meant to her boy. Nathaniel "Frog" Cowan was 15 when he lost his life in a nighttime car crash Sept. 16 after an away game in Mount Shasta for the junior varsity Yreka Miners.
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for possession of stolen motorcycle, loaded firearm and fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded firearm and fentanyl. On the night of September 7th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen motorcycle in the Lincoln area. The rider, later identified...
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
