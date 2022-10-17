Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon
Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News
The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
Broncos LB Tore ACL on Sideline Collision With Media Member
The bizarre scenario resulted in a significant injury for the third-year defender.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
Patriots sign special teamer from Ravens to replace injured Cody Davis
The New England Patriots have made move to try and replace one of their key special teamers. The Patriots have signed rookie receiver Raleigh Webb off of the Ravens practice squad and already has a spot in the Gillette Stadium locker room. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. OC Mick Lombardi reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
We take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and many of you had questions about trying to win, or, "Just Win Baby."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Houston Texans. Waller is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him to exit Week 5's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early. Coming off the bye, a missed practice to open the week likely means Waller is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7, but a return is still possible if he can return on Thursday or Friday. Josh McDaniels said he is "hopeful" Waller will be back this week. His status should be monitored throughout the week.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
BYU Basketball Unveils New Royal Uniform
BYU unveiled a third new uniform combination on Thursday night
