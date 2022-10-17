Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Houston Texans. Waller is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him to exit Week 5's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early. Coming off the bye, a missed practice to open the week likely means Waller is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7, but a return is still possible if he can return on Thursday or Friday. Josh McDaniels said he is "hopeful" Waller will be back this week. His status should be monitored throughout the week.

