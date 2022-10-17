Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
MLB World Reacts To The Dave Roberts Decision News
Upset Los Angeles Dodgers fans called for manager Dave Roberts' job after an early playoff elimination. They're not likely to get that wish. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are expected to retain Roberts for his eighth season in 2023. The skipper will begin the first year of a three-year contract extension signed this spring.
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Doesn't Regret His Quiet Trade Deadline
He doubled-down on his decision to not make a big move.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023
Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday. Reed has been the Angels' hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Yankees’ Starting Lineup For Game 1 of ALCS
After getting benched for two elimination games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the Yankees' starting lineup for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth for the Yankees as they open the ALCS in Houston, facing Justin Verlander and the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Félix Bautista used to dream of being a closer. Now that he’s here, the Orioles right-hander isn’t settling.
BALTIMORE — Before Félix Bautista began playing organized baseball, as a little kid in the Dominican Republic, he’d watch the fanfare that would follow a closer entering a game and dream. He’d dream that one day, that fanfare would be for him, entering with a game on...
Zack Wheeler, Phillies blank Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO — Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered to
