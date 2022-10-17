ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
MLB World Reacts To The Dave Roberts Decision News

Upset Los Angeles Dodgers fans called for manager Dave Roberts' job after an early playoff elimination. They're not likely to get that wish. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are expected to retain Roberts for his eighth season in 2023. The skipper will begin the first year of a three-year contract extension signed this spring.
Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday. Reed has been the Angels' hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Yankees’ Starting Lineup For Game 1 of ALCS

After getting benched for two elimination games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the Yankees' starting lineup for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth for the Yankees as they open the ALCS in Houston, facing Justin Verlander and the...
