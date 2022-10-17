ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3

Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Kim Kardashian Slips On Balenciaga Leggings & Pointy Boots for Los Angeles Rams Game With Son Saint West

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The reality superstar and shapewear mogul was accompanied by her 6-year-old son Saint West, whom she shares with Kanye West.
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy Of A ’90s Supermodel

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, a who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history – and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter

Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance

Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.
Kourtney Kardashian Slips on Square-Toe Boots and T-Shirt Dress with Son Reign Disick and Travis Barker on Shopping Trip

Kourtney Kardashian brought her nonchalant street style on a shopping trip with her family in Los Angeles. The Lemme founder left Calabasas Commons with husband Travis Barker and son Reign Disick — apparently leaving a jewelry store ahead of Landon Barker’s birthday — in a Balenciaga T-shirt dress. The piece featured a boxy fit with white paneling and short sleeves, complete with “Balenciaga” and “BB” lettering on its front. Finishing Kardashian’s ensemble were black sunglasses and a baseball cap featuring embroidered “Daddy” lettering, as well as a skull print-covered puffed tote bag.
