Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3
Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Rebel Wilson Caught The Sweetest Romantic Outing For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Right Outside Her Window
Rebel Wilson just happened to spot Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker while they were in the middle of a romantic outing.
Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Fitted Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Stiletto Heels
Kim Kardashian had a glistening moment at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty on Sept. 24. The businesswoman was sparkling head to toe as she arrived struggling to walk into the designer brand’s event this weekend. In a video shared by her former assistant and close friend Steph Shep, Kardashian...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday
Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday. Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”
Kim Kardashian Slips On Balenciaga Leggings & Pointy Boots for Los Angeles Rams Game With Son Saint West
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The reality superstar and shapewear mogul was accompanied by her 6-year-old son Saint West, whom she shares with Kanye West.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out for first red carpet event as married couple
Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13. For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art...
Khloé Kardashian pairs extreme thigh-high boots with backless bodysuit
Meow! Khloe Kardashian has given her fans a new twist on the iconic catsuit, pairing black leather heeled thigh-high boots with a backless bodysuit.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Family Photos in Matching Outfits for Special Occasion
Kourtney Kardashian is happy and in love with new husband Travis Barker, so it's a blessing that their families appear to get along extremely well. Having known each other for years, that's not too surprising, but Barker, Kardashian, and a few of their kids looked very close in new photos from a birthday celebration for Barker's 19-year-old son Landon.
Vogue
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy Of A ’90s Supermodel
On Saturday night in Los Angeles, a who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history – and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter
Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance
Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.
Kourtney Kardashian Slips on Square-Toe Boots and T-Shirt Dress with Son Reign Disick and Travis Barker on Shopping Trip
Kourtney Kardashian brought her nonchalant street style on a shopping trip with her family in Los Angeles. The Lemme founder left Calabasas Commons with husband Travis Barker and son Reign Disick — apparently leaving a jewelry store ahead of Landon Barker’s birthday — in a Balenciaga T-shirt dress. The piece featured a boxy fit with white paneling and short sleeves, complete with “Balenciaga” and “BB” lettering on its front. Finishing Kardashian’s ensemble were black sunglasses and a baseball cap featuring embroidered “Daddy” lettering, as well as a skull print-covered puffed tote bag.
Garcelle Beauvais Shines In A Sparkly Alessandra Rich Dress During The RHOB Reunion
Before the show, Garcelle told Bravo backstage that she and her glam team were going for a “Modern, edgy, sexy, dark," look.
